Korean women's football team to play two home friendlies against Colombia

Son Heung-min to miss Tottenham's Europa League semifinal match with foot injury

Lee Kang-in’s PSG reaches Champions League final after 2-1 win over Arsenal

Mainz midfielder Lee Jae-sung registers eighth assist of the season in 4-1 rout of VfL Bochum

Kim Min-jae celebrates first Bundesliga title win with Bayern Munich

Related Stories

Lee Jae-sung scores as Mainz beat Holstein Kiel 3-0

Koreans in Europe: Mainz's Lee Jae-sung gets first assist of season

Hong Hyun-seok makes debut start as Mainz hold Stuttgart to 3-3 draw

Lee Jae-sung feels at home both on and off the pitch in Mainz

Lee Jae-sung opens scoring for Mainz in 5-2 win over VfL Bochum