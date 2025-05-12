Crypto climbs
Published: 12 May. 2025, 18:28
This photo shows a digital board displaying the price of Bitcoin at the Bithumb Lounge in Gangnam, Seocho District, Southern part of Seoul, on May 12. [YONHAP]
Cryptocurrencies continued their upward trend, with Bitcoin nearing the $105,000 mark and major altcoins (cryptocurrencies excluding Bitcoin) posting further gains. This photo shows a digital board displaying the price of Bitcoin at the Bithumb Lounge in Gangnam, Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 12. [YONHAP]
