Crypto climbs

Published: 12 May. 2025, 18:28
This photo shows a digital board displaying the price of Bitcoin at the Bithumb Lounge in Gangnam, Seocho District, Southern part of Seoul, on May 12. [YONHAP]

Cryptocurrencies continued their upward trend, with Bitcoin nearing the $105,000 mark and major altcoins (cryptocurrencies excluding Bitcoin) posting further gains. This photo shows a digital board displaying the price of Bitcoin at the Bithumb Lounge in Gangnam, Seocho District, southern Seoul, on May 12. [YONHAP]
