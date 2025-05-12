 Exports plummet 23.8% during first 10 days of May
Published: 12 May. 2025, 10:39
Shipping containers are stacked at Busan Port on April 30. [YONHAP]

Korea's exports plunged 23.8 percent from a year earlier in the first 10 days of this month, data showed Monday.
 
Outbound shipments reached $12.83 billion in the period from May 1 to 10, compared with $16.84 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
 

Imports went down 15.9 percent on-year to $14.57 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $1.7 billion.
 
In April, exports gained 3.7 percent from a year earlier to stand at $58.2 billion, marking the third consecutive month of increase.

Yonhap
