Gov't to offer 10,000 won coupons for food delivery through public apps
Published: 12 May. 2025, 16:34 Updated: 12 May. 2025, 17:58
Starting late June, the Korean government will distribute 10,000 won ($7) discount coupons through public food delivery apps in an effort to alleviate the burden of commissions on restaurants amid rising dining-out inflation. A total of 6.5 million coupons will be issued, and individuals will be able to receive multiple coupons.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs announced on Monday that the program will run from the end of June through the end of the year. Users can receive a 10,000 won coupon by placing three orders of at least 20,000 won each via public food delivery platforms such as Ddangyo and Meokkebi.
If more than one public delivery app is available in a region, users may collect coupons from multiple platforms. Coupons can be received through each app. Eligible platforms by region can be found on the integrated public delivery portal operated by the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation.
The program is funded through a 65 billion won supplementary budget secured in the government’s first budget revision this year. Coupons will be distributed on a first come, first served basis until the funds run out. The ministry said the initiative is a temporary measure for 2025, though it may consider extending the program.
“The price of dining out has risen due to several factors, including delivery platform commissions, ingredient costs labor and rent,” said Hong In-ki, director of distribution and consumption policy at the Agriculture Ministry. “By promoting the use of public food delivery apps, we aim to ease the burden of service fees on restaurants.”
While private delivery platforms such as Baedal Minjok and Coupang Eats charge fees ranging from 2 to 7.8 percent, public platforms charge significantly less — between 0 and 2 percent.
Dining-out inflation stood at 3.2 percent on year last month, reflecting sustained upward pressure on food prices.
The government also announced plans to strengthen price controls on livestock and processed foods amid rising prices. Pork prices rose 4.8 percent on year in April, while processed food prices increased 4.1 percent. Anticipating higher pork demand over the summer, the government plans to support promotional discount events at major retailers.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY IM SOUNG-BIN [[email protected]]
