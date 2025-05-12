Koreans choose restaurants over rooms for luxury hotel membership programs
Published: 12 May. 2025, 11:57
Forget room service and turn-down chocolates — for a growing number of Koreans, the real draw of five-star hotels isn’t the suite, it’s the steak.
A growing number of consumers are choosing to purchase hotel dining memberships as relatively "small luxuries" that allow them access to discounts and meal vouchers at high-end restaurants inside luxury hotels.
Eating their way in
At Grand Hyatt Seoul, the newly launched Gourmet by Grand Hyatt Seoul membership program has surpassed its monthly subscription targets since debuting in February, according to industry insiders on Monday. The program offers access to hotel restaurants such as the Japanese restaurant Tenkai, the steakhouse and The Terrace buffet, along with 15 percent off meals and various complimentary vouchers.
The annual membership is priced from the 600,000 won ($430) range for individuals to over 5 million won for corporate members.
A Grand Hyatt representative noted that “individual demand is especially strong."
“Many of our guests have shown increased interest in dining, which led us to launch the program. It’s been effective in securing loyal customers," the official said.
The Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has operated a dining membership program called Taste by Four Seasons since 2017.
As of the end of April, membership had grown by 10 percent compared to the previous year. The hotel said 95 percent of members are Korean nationals, with the remainder being foreign residents.
In 2023, the hotel introduced a new Sapphire tier aimed at younger customers interested in premium dining but are hesitant to commit to higher-tier plans.
Unlike the annual membership fees required for the Ruby and Black Diamond tiers, the Sapphire plan costs roughly 200,000 won for six months.
Members receive two 100,000 won dining vouchers and one 50,000 won voucher for the hotel’s Confections by Four Seasons, as well as a 10 percent discount at all hotel dining outlets.
“Demand for fine dining among domestic guests has steadily increased since our opening," according to a hotel representative.
The membership appeals to those who want to explore global cuisine and culture within the hotel, all while enjoying exclusive benefits.”
Dining vs. stays
While many domestic hotels don’t operate stand-alone dining memberships, most now offer tiered benefits that allow members to choose between lodging and food and beverage privileges.
Walkerhill Hotels & Resorts offers up to 33 percent off at signature restaurants like The Buffet, Myongwolgwan and Ondal as part of its Walkerhill Prestige Club membership.
The Oak tier of the membership comes in three formats: lodging-focused, dining-focused, or a mix of both. From January through April of this year, the number of new dining-focused Oak memberships increased by approximately 27 percent compared to the same period in 2024.
“A lot of customers join the program ahead of social or family gatherings to take advantage of the dining discounts,” said a Walkerhill representative. “We’ve seen consistent growth in customers who value culinary benefits.”
At Hotel Shilla, the Shilla S membership is offered in two variants: one centered on accommodations and another on dining. According to the hotel, about 60 percent of members opt for the dining-focused plan.
Similarly, Josun Hotels & Resorts’ Club Josun VIP membership offers voucher-based discounts that can be used for rooms or dining. A hotel spokesperson noted that a growing number of these vouchers are now being redeemed at restaurants.
“Interest in fine dining has increased noticeably in recent years," a hotel industry insider told Yonhap.
"Unlike hotel stays, dining discounts aren’t as easily available through reservation platforms, which makes membership perks more appealing. Given the rising cost of dining out, more consumers are choosing to splurge on a quality hotel experience instead.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM JI-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
