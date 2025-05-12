Nuclear power becomes No. 1 energy source for Korea for first time in 2024

Wait, why is Starbucks suddenly open until 10 p.m.?

Samsung Electronics promotes AI technology for TVs in landmark outdoor ads

Koreans choose restaurants over rooms for luxury hotel membership programs

Related Stories

[K-FOOD GOES GLOBAL] Naro entices New York City with classic Korean flavors

[K-FOOD GOES GLOBAL] K-food gets fine dining makeover for discerning overseas diners

Young Chef Award winner Steve Lee continues to strive for more

TGI Fridays pulls out of Korea as nation moves on from casual dining

Korea endures third consecutive day of dangerous fine dust levels