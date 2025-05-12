Middle Eastern airlines hit the throttle on Korea routes with competitive prices
Published: 12 May. 2025, 18:17
Middle Eastern airlines are rapidly expanding their presence in Korea, backed by sovereign wealth and low fuel costs that allow them to offer competitive fares.
According to data from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport’s aviation portal system, 899,890 passengers entered or departed through Incheon International Airport using Emirates, Qatar Airways or Etihad Airways in 2024 — up 11.8 percent from 804,795 in 2023.
It marked the highest number since the government began tracking such statistics in January 1997. During the same period, the number of flights rose from 2,618 to 3,230, and cargo volume increased from 14,783 tons to 19,864 tons.
One key driver of growth has been airfare. Because these airlines are state-owned or funded by sovereign wealth funds, they are exempt from fuel taxes and can offer prices up to 30 percent lower than competitors. For example, a round-trip economy-class ticket from Incheon to Paris in mid-June costs about 2.5 million won ($1,759) on Korean Air, but only around 1.6 million won on Emirates.
The expansion of routes since last year has also played a major role. Emirates increased its Incheon and Dubai service from seven to 10 flights per week in February 2024. Qatar Airways added an extra weekly flight between Incheon and Doha in March 2024. Etihad boosted its Incheon and Abu Dhabi route from seven to 11 flights per week in May 2024.
Industry insiders say the three Gulf carriers are positioning Incheon as their Asia-Pacific hub in a broader bid to strengthen their market share on Middle East, Europe and Africa routes.
The airlines are also aggressively rolling out new aircraft. In April, Emirates deployed a retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER with upgraded interiors that allow aisle access from every seat. According to Bloomberg, Emirates will receive 12 Airbus A350 jets by the end of this year and has ordered 200 Boeing 777X aircraft, some of which are expected to be assigned to Korea routes beginning late next year. Etihad and Qatar Airways are also preparing to take delivery of 40 and 230 large aircraft, respectively.
Their localization strategies are also winning favor among Korean customers. Emirates has hired 12 Korean pilots and 531 cabin crew members. Etihad introduced Korean-style spicy fried chicken rice on its in-flight menu last October.
The rise of these carriers has also led to route cuts by competitors. Australia’s Qantas airline sequentially suspended its services to Rome in 2003, Paris in 2004 and Frankfurt in 2013 due to pricing pressure from Middle Eastern airlines.
“Their low fare strategy may benefit consumers in the short term, but it may pose a threat to Korea’s aviation industry,” said an airline industry insider.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY KIM HYO-SEONG [[email protected]]
