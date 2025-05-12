Paradise Group, Mingles head chef sign MOU on F&B platform, luxury hotel
Published: 12 May. 2025, 12:52 Updated: 12 May. 2025, 14:52
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Local hospitality conglomerate Paradise Group and chef Kang Min-goo of Mingles, the only Michelin three-star restaurant in Korea, have signed a partnership agreement to collaborate on a new food and beverage (F&B) platform and a premium luxury hotel.
Paradise CEO Choi Jong-hwan and Kang met at the Paradise Building on Toegye-ro, Jung District, central Seoul, on Friday, where they signed the deal to jointly pursue multifaceted investment and cooperation.
Kang is a fine-dining chef known for his modern reinterpretations of traditional Korean sauces and seasonal ingredients. In March, the "Michelin Guide Seoul & Busan 2025" awarded three stars to his restaurant, Mingles.
The agreement was made to realize the two parties’ "shared philosophy of promoting the excellence of Korean food and beverage culture to a global audience," according to a press release by Paradise Group on Monday.
Through the consulting contract, the two sides plan to collaborate on mid- to long-term projects such as research into Korean ingredients, talent development and network building.
Specifically, Paradise Group plans to construct a new F&B platform, the Paradise R&D Center, this July in Jangchung-dong, Jung District. The center will incorporate Mingles’ fine-dining expertise and contribute to research on ingredients.
Kang will oversee the design of the center’s kitchen, provide operational training, develop new menu items and offer quality control consulting, as part of the collaboration. Paradise Group will take charge of long-term investments in talent development, seasonal ingredient research and network operations to enhance culinary culture.
Both parties also plan to jointly participate in the vision and operations of a premium luxury hotel restaurant set to open in Jangchung-dong in 2028.
“Food and beverage culture, which has developed over a long history, requires long-term study and sustained effort,” Kang said Friday. “This collaboration marks an important moment for Paradise Group and me to elevate the content of Korean fine dining.”
“Chef Kang Min-goo’s philosophy on Korean cuisine aligns with Paradise Group’s F&B vision,” said Choi. “Together, we aim to promote the dignity of Korean food worldwide and create a space where young talents can pursue their dreams.”
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)