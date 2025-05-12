 Pulmuone unveils new management vision in becoming global sustainable food company
Pulmuone unveils new management vision in becoming global sustainable food company

Published: 12 May. 2025, 19:05
Pulmuone CEO Lee Woo-bong [PULMUONE]

Korean food company Pulmuone unveiled a new management vision Monday aimed at transforming itself into a global sustainable food manufacturer.
 
Pulmuone Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Lee Woo-bong announced the initiative during a ceremony marking the company's 41st anniversary at its headquarters in Seoul, focusing on the three key pillars of creating organizational innovation, redefining core values and revamping brand identity.
 
Under its new vision, Pulmuone plans to adopt an entrepreneurial management approach, allowing all employees the opportunity to propose business ideas and pursue new ventures autonomously.
 
The company said it will foster a corporate culture that allows such projects to grow into independent entities and consider granting shares in such spinoff units to ensure they maintain their business focus.
 
Pulmuone will also refine its brand identity to emphasize consumer benefits and brand personality. The brand personality will center on values, such as authenticity, natural vitality and inclusiveness.
 
Founded in 1984 as an organic food manufacturer, Pulmuone has grown into a major food company in Korea with annual sales exceeding 3 trillion won ($2.14 billion).
 
"The new management vision is a strategic blueprint that embodies Pulmuone's heritage and identity," Lee said, adding the strategy will serve as a driving force behind the company's future as a leading sustainable food company at home and abroad.

Yonhap
