 Running up revenue: SPAO's windbreakers fly off the racks
Published: 12 May. 2025, 17:45
Windbreakers are displayed at fashion brand SPAO’s Myeong-dong branch on May 12. [YONHAP]

Eland World, SPAO's parent company, said on May 12 that sales of the fashion brand's windbreakers increased by 30 percent compared to the same period last year, showing the rising popularity of the cost-effective outdoor market.
