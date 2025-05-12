Samsung Electronics promotes AI technology for TVs in landmark outdoor ads

Samsung Electronics said Monday it has launched a large-scale outdoor advertisement campaign for its AI technology for televisions in major cities across the world to solidify its position as a global leader in the field.The Korean tech giant said it has begun running outdoor ads for the company's Samsung Vision AI technology in iconic locations, including Times Square in New York, Piccadilly Circus in London and Hongyi International Plaza in Shanghai, with the campaign set to continue through the end of the year.Samsung Vision AI refers to a suite of technology that bolsters the viewing experience using AI technology, such as image upscaling, sound optimization and integration with smart devices.The campaign aims to strengthen consumer engagement and reinforce Samsung's brand image in AI television technologies, the company said.The promotional video highlights key AI features of Samsung televisions and focuses on showcasing the diverse viewing experiences that the company's products can offer to consumers.Yonhap