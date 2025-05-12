Krafton kicks off PUBG Global Series 8 esports tournament in Shanghai

Korean gaming company Krafton said Monday it has opened the PUBG Global Series 8, an international esports tournament for its flagship battle royale game Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG), in Shanghai, China.The event, running through Sunday, brings together 24 of the world's top professional PUBG teams to compete in two events.Five teams from Korea, including DN Freecs, Gen.G and T1, are competing in the tournament, which offers combined prize money of $300,000, with the winning team set to take home $100,000.The top four teams will qualify to compete in the PUBG Global Championship 2025, the title's highest-tier international event, later this year.All matches of the PUBG Global Series 8 will be streamed live on PUBG Esports' YouTube channel, as well as through online platforms such as Chzzk, SOOP and Naver TV.Yonhap