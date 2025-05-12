A museum that walks with nature: The Louisiana Museum of Modern Art (KOR)

Perched on a coastal hill north of Copenhagen, the Louisiana Museum of Modern Art in Denmark offers a quiet but powerful departure from the traditional 20th-century model of museums. While many institutions of the past century embraced the “white cube” model — vast, warehouselike spaces defined by blank walls — the Louisiana reimagines the museum as a place of movement, light and integration with nature.Founded in 1955 by Knud W. Jensen, a Danish businessman and art enthusiast, the museum sits on a property that includes a 19th-century villa. Jensen commissioned architects Jorgen Bo and Vilhelm Wohlert to design a modern exhibition space that would respect the natural terrain. When the museum opened in 1958, it challenged conventional ideas of gallery architecture and pointed toward what would become the future of museum design.Rather than concentrating the galleries into one large building, the architects arranged three exhibition wings in a zigzag formation, some distance from the original villa. A long glass corridor now connects the old house, used as the entrance, to the modern wings. This transparent walkway doubles as a garden path, allowing visitors to meander between indoor and outdoor spaces.The museum's name, Louisiana, derives from the villa’s former owner, who reportedly had three wives — all named Louise. The architectural layout reflects a human scale, allowing the building to blend gently into its surroundings. Nowhere is this more evident than in the Giacometti Hall, where tall windows create the illusion that the sculptures are stepping into the surrounding landscape.Today, the Louisiana ranks among the world’s leading art museums, both for its growing collection and high visitor numbers. It has undergone six major expansions, now comprising four distinct wings connected by open-air corridors. Sculptures by Henry Moore and Richard Serra are placed throughout the surrounding hills, creating a seamless interaction between art, architecture and the natural environment.The museum curates six to 10 exhibitions each year, alternating between conventional “warm” shows and more experimental “cool” ones — a method it calls the “sauna principle.” Beyond visual art, the Louisiana hosts literature festivals, film symposia, and political debates. Its facilities include a café, restaurant and wine bar, reinforcing its role as a cultural center rather than a traditional museum.The Louisiana demonstrates that a world-class museum requires more than a strong collection. Thoughtful curation, architectural sensitivity and inventive programming all play a part in creating a space where art and life can genuinely interact.20세기의 미술관들은 흰 전시벽 만으로 이루어진 일명 화이트 큐브로 대형 창고 같은 건물이 대세를 이루었다. 그러나 덴마크의 루이지애나 미술관은 건축이 두드러지지 않고, 자연을 거닐며 작품을 즐기는 독특한 산책형 미술관이다. 코펜하겐의 북쪽 근교, 외레순 해안가 넓은 언덕에 자리를 잡았다. 1955년 덴마크의 사업가이며 예술애호가, 쿤트 옌센이 19세기 빌라가 포함된 이 땅을 매입했다. 건축가 요르겐 보와 빌헬름 워럴트에게 의뢰해 1966년에 개장한 미술관은 당시의 통념을 뒤엎은, 21세기에나 맞을 미래지향적 공간이었다.19세기 빌라를 보존해 현관으로 삼았고, 전시관은 멀리 떨어진 곳에 3동의 건물을 지그재그로 배열했다. 현관과 전시관을 잇는 긴 유리 복도는 아름다운 정원을 거니는 산책로가 되었다. 빌라의 원주인은 3명의 부인을 두었는데 이름이 모두 루이제였고, 100년 후 이를 기억해 루이지애나가 미술관 이름이 되었다. 건물을 적절히 분절해 인간적 척도를 이루고 내부 전시공간과 외부 정원이 소통해 하나가 되었다. 특히 높은 전창을 가진 자코메티홀(사진)은 작품이 자연 속으로 걸어가는 듯하다.세계 10대 미술관의 반열에 들 정도로 컬렉션과 관객이 계속 폭증해 현재까지 6차례 확장 공사가 있었고, 그 결과 분산 배치된 4개 관과 이들을 잇는 야외 복도로 순환 동선을 이룬다. 해안 언덕에 헨리 무어와 리처드 세라 등의 조각공원까지 조성해, 미술과 건축과 조경과 자연이 유기적으로 섞인 거대한 공간을 이루었다.이른바 ‘사우나 원칙’에 따라, 정통적인 ‘따뜻한’ 전시와 실험적인 ‘차가운’ 전시를 교대로 매년 6~10회 개최한다. 카페와 레스토랑, 와인바를 운영하고 미술뿐 아니라 문학축제, 영화 심포지엄, 정치 토론회까지 개최한다. 미술관을 넘어 총체적인 문화센터로 기능을 확장했다. 시설과 소장품뿐 아니라 기획과 경영까지 뛰어나야 세계적 미술관이 된다는 사례를 보여준다.