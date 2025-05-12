Presidential race begins: A chance to restore politics (KOR)

Official campaigning for Korea’s 21st presidential election began on May 12. The leading candidates — Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party, Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party and Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party — are now set to battle for votes over the next three weeks.This election is exceptional in both timing and circumstances. It was triggered by the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his controversial imposition of martial law. Further complicating matters, internal strife within the People Power Party delayed the confirmation of its nominee, contributing to a compressed election schedule. As a result, the race risks being dominated by personal attacks and partisan mobilization rather than thorough policy debate and candidate scrutiny.Each candidate has declared their vision. Lee Jae-myung is campaigning under the slogan “Now, the Real Republic of Korea,” pledging to overcome the constitutional crisis and relaunch the nation. Kim Moon-soo has framed his candidacy around the need to overcome national hardship and build a stronger Korea. Lee Jun-seok has positioned himself as a check against authoritarian forces and threats to the separation of powers. However, campaign mudslinging has already begun. The Democratic Party released a collection of controversial remarks made by Kim Moon-soo, mirroring a similar compilation of Lee Jae-myung's statements earlier published by the People Power Party. Such negativity is a poor use of the limited time voters have to make informed choices.Political parties must acknowledge the deeper meaning of this election. While Yoon’s declaration of martial law was the immediate cause of the impeachment, the broader backdrop includes chronic dysfunction in Korean politics. The failure of bipartisan cooperation and the normalization of confrontation contributed just as much to the current crisis. Without institutional reform and political maturity, it matters little who wins — Korea will remain stuck in a cycle of instability.This election must become a turning point for restoring democratic norms and resolving division through dialogue and compromise. That starts with restraint during the campaign. Rhetoric that stokes hate or delegitimizes opponents undermines the democratic process. The problem is rooted in Korea’s overly centralized presidential system, which encourages a winner-takes-all mentality. Candidates should therefore use televised debates and policy forums to present concrete plans for constitutional reform and power-sharing mechanisms.The next president will take office without a transition committee. They must immediately stabilize a divided nation, navigate tariff tensions with the United States and boost a sluggish domestic economy. There is no fiscal room for irresponsible tax cuts or populist spending promises. In this high-stakes moment, candidates must offer clear, realistic plans on trade and national security and submit those plans to the public's judgment.21대 대선 공식 선거운동이 시작됐다. 이재명 더불어민주당, 김문수 국민의힘, 이준석 개혁신당 후보 등이 20여 일간 치열한 득표전을 벌이게 된다. 이번 대선은 윤석열 전 대통령의 비상계엄 선포와 탄핵에 따라 갑자기 치러지는 데다 단일화 논란으로 국민의힘 대선후보 확정이 늦어지는 등 특이한 여건에서 진행되고 있다. 촉박한 일정으로 인해 후보 검증이나 정책 대결보다 상대 후보에 대한 흠집내기나 진영 간 세몰이가 기승을 부릴 가능성이 크다.이재명 후보는 ‘이제부터 진짜 대한민국’이라는 슬로건을 내걸고 내란 극복과 대한민국 재도약을 표방했다. 김문수 후보는 “위기를 극복해 대한민국을 위대한 나라로 만들겠다”고 강조했고, 이준석 후보는 “계엄 세력과 삼권분립 파괴 세력을 막겠다”고 말했다. 하지만 민주당은 국민의힘 후보가 확정되자마자 ‘김문수 망언집’을 내놓았다. 앞서 권성동 국민의힘 원내대표가 ‘이재명 망언집’을 공개적으로 펼쳐든 데 대한 대응 차원이겠지만, 네거티브 공방전이 벌써 시작되는 양상이다. 안 그래도 유권자의 판단 기간이 부족한 조기 대선에서 정책 비전과 공약 대결이 시늉에 그칠까 우려된다.각 정당과 후보들은 이번 대선의 시대적 의미를 제대로 인식해야 한다. 조기 대선은 윤 전 대통령의 탄핵에 따라 치러지게 됐다. 비상계엄이라는 위헌·위법이 직접적인 원인이었지만, 다수 의석 야당이었던 민주당의 줄탄핵을 포함해 정치권의 협치 부재와 대립의 일상화가 근본적인 배경이었다. 국가적 과제 해결에 뜻을 모으지 못하는 한국 정치의 고질적인 병폐를 고치지 못한다면 이번 대선에서 누가 승자가 되든 우리는 미래로 나아갈 수 없다.그래서 이번 대선은 정치를 복원하고, 첨예하게 불거지는 갈등을 제도권 내에서 대화와 타협으로 푸는 방법을 모색하는 과정이 돼야 한다. 이를 위해선 선거운동 과정에서부터 상대 후보에 대한 막말이나 혐오를 조장하는 행태는 자제해야 한다. 정치권의 대립이 일상화된 데에는 한 표만 이겨도 막강한 권한을 독점하는 제왕적 대통령제의 폐해 탓이 크다. 그런 만큼 각 후보는 TV 토론 등에서 권력 분산을 위한 개헌 방안과 시기를 구체적으로 제시하는 등 생산적인 논의를 해주기 바란다.이번 대선에서 당선된 후보는 인수위원회도 없이 곧바로 정부 운영에 나서야 한다. 탄핵 정국이 부른 갈등을 추슬러 국민 통합을 이뤄야 함은 물론이고 트럼프발 관세전쟁 대응과 내수시장 회복 등 시급한 과제가 산더미다. 재정은 생각지 않고 감세론이나 퍼주기 공약 등을 남발할 여유도 없다. 위기 상황을 맞아 각 후보는 통상과 국가 안보에 대한 명확한 플랜을 제시하고 유권자 평가를 받기 바란다.