디즈니, 페르시아만에 테마파크 건설
Published: 12 May. 2025, 09:17
Disney to Build a Magic Kingdom Theme Park in the Middle East
LOS ANGELES — In a new test for its singularly American brand, the Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday that it had reached an agreement with the Miral Group, an arm of the Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, government, to build a theme park resort on the Persian Gulf. The property, the seventh in Disney’s global portfolio, will have a castle and modernized versions of some classic Disney rides, along with new attractions tailored to the climate and local culture.
“It’s not just about ‘If you build it, they will come,’” Robert Iger, Disney’s CEO, said in a phone interview. “You have to build it right. And quality means not just scale, but quality and ambition. We are planning to be very ambitious with this.”
Disney and Miral declined to give acreage, budget or construction timeline details for what they are calling Disneyland Abu Dhabi, except to say it will be a full-scale property on a par with Disney’s other “castle” parks. Miral is footing the entire bill for building the park. (New theme parks of this scale typically cost $5 billion or more.)
Arab leaders have long courted Disney. At a Council on Foreign Relations event in 2018, Iger said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had made an “impassioned plea” for Disney to build a theme park in his kingdom.
“I explained when we make decisions like this we consider cultural issues, economic issues and political issues,” Iger said then. The region, he added at the time, “has not been at the top of our list in terms of markets that we would open up in.”
What changed?
For a start, the UAE has grown into a tourist destination. Abu Dhabi, the capital, attracted roughly 24 million visitors in 2023, according to government figures. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the country’s president, has set a goal of attracting 39 million visitors annually to Abu Dhabi by 2030.
The Miral Group made Disney a hard-to-refuse financial offer: In addition to paying for construction, Miral will pay Disney to design the rides, shops, restaurants and accompanying hotels. Once the park is open, Disney will receive royalties for the use of its characters as a percentage of revenue, according to a securities filing. Disney will also receive other fees.
At the same time, Disney has come under pressure to find new areas for growth to offset declines in cable television and at the box office.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/07/business/media/disney-theme-park-abu-dhabi.html
디즈니, 페르시아만에 테마파크 건설
월트디즈니컴퍼니가 자사의 유일무이한 미국적인 브랜드를 새로운 시험대에 올린다. 디즈니는 5월 8일 아랍에미리트 아부다비 정부 산하 미랄 그룹과 페르시아만 연안에 테마파크 리조트를 건설하기로 합의했다고 밝혔다. 디즈니의 일곱 번째 글로벌 테마파크가 될 이 시설에선 고성을 중심으로 고전적인 디즈니 놀이기구를 현대적으로 재해석하고, 기후와 지역 문화를 반영한 새로운 콘텐트를 선보일 예정이다.
디즈니 로버트 아이거 최고경영자(CEO)는 “단순히 ‘짓기만 하면 사람들이 올 것’이라는 발상으로는 부족하다”고 전화 인터뷰에서 말했다. 그는 “중요한 것은 ‘어떻게 짓느냐’이며 규모는 물론, 품질과 야심이 진짜 기준”이라면서 “우리는 이번 프로젝트에서 매우 야심 찬 계획을 세울 것”이라고 밝혔다.
디즈니와 미랄은 ‘디즈니랜드 아부다비’로 명명된 이번 프로젝트의 부지 면적이나 예산, 공사 일정 등은 공개하지 않았지만, 기존 디즈니 ‘캐슬 파크’와 동등한 규모의 테마파크가 될 것이라고 밝혔다. 건설 비용은 모두 미랄이 부담하며, 이 같은 규모의 테마파크 조성엔 일반적으로 50억 달러(7조130억원) 이상이 소요된다.
중동 지역 지도자들은 오랫동안 디즈니 모시기에 애써왔다. 아이거 CEO는 지난 2018년 미국 외교협의회 행사에서 사우디아라비아의 무함마드 빈살만 왕세자가 디즈니 테마파크 유치를 위해 “열정적인 호소”를 했다는 사실을 공개했다.
당시 아이거는 “우리는 결정을 내릴 때 문화적·경제적·정치적 요소를 모두 고려한다”며 “중동은 디즈니가 진출할 시장으로는 그간 우선순위에 있지 않았다”고 설명했다.
그렇다면 지금은 무엇이 달라진 것일까.
우선 아랍에미리트가 관광 중심지로 성장했다. 정부 자료에 따르면 아부다비는 2023년 한 해에만 방문객 2400만명을 유치했으며, 모하메드 빈 자이드 알 나하얀 아랍에미리트 대통령은 2030년까지 연간 3900만명 유치를 목표로 삼고 있다.
여기에 미랄 그룹은 디즈니가 거절하기 어려운 조건을 제시했다. 공사비 전액 부담에 놀이기구·상점·식당·호텔 등의 설계도 디즈니에 의뢰해 이 비용을 지불하기로 한 것이다. 개장 이후엔 캐릭터 사용에 대한 로열티로 매출의 일부를 디즈니에 지급하고 별도의 수수료도 낼 예정이라고 증권보고서에서 밝혔다.
이와 함께 디즈니는 최근 케이블TV와 영화 산업의 침체로 새로운 성장 동력 확보에 대한 압박을 받고 있다.
WRITTEN BY BROOKS BARNES AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)