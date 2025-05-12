 A2O May becomes first Chinese act to perform at major U.S. music festival
Published: 12 May. 2025, 14:17
Chinese girl group A2O May, produced by Lee Soo-man [A2O ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Chinese girl group A2O May, produced by Korean K-pop legend Lee Soo-man, performed at the 102.7 KIIS FM Wango Tango music festival on Saturday, becoming the first Chinese act to take the stage at a major U.S. music festival.
 
The quintet performed its songs “Under My Skin” (2024) and “Boss,” which the group promotes as “Zalpha Pop” — a term referring to pop music for the Gen Z and Alpha generations.
 

The Wango Tango performance marks A2O May’s launch into the global music scene, according to its agency, A2O Entertainment.
 
“A2O May truly has the potential to become the No. 1 girl group in the world,” Lee said in a press release. “I believe Asia will see the birth of a true global superstar. I hope you keep watching A2O May as it grows.”
 
Lee Soo-man, founder of K-pop agency SM Entertainment, gives a keynote speech at the General Assembly of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers (Cisac) on May 30, 2024, at the Conrad Hotel in Yeouido, western Seoul. [YONHAP]

 
A2O May debuted on Dec. 20, 2024, as the first official girl group produced by Lee since his departure from SM Entertainment in 2023. The group consists of five members — three Chinese and two U.S. nationals: Chenyu, Shijie, Quchang, Miche and Kat. Miche and Kat are twins.
 
The group’s debut track “Under My Skin” is a remake of K-pop boy band TVXQ’s 2008 hit “Mirotic.”
 
The “A2O” in the group’s name — and that of the agency — stands for “Alpha to Omega,” symbolizing the group’s promise to be with fans from beginning to end.
 
A2O May’s latest track, “Boss,” released on April 25, was in the Top 10 chart on QQ Music, one of China’s largest music streaming platforms, as of Sunday.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Lee Soo-man A2O May

