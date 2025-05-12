Boy band Winner to hold two concerts at Olympic Hall in Seoul in July
Published: 12 May. 2025, 13:57
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band Winner is set to hold two concerts at the Olympic Hall in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on July 26 and 27, YG Entertainment said Monday.
The concerts are titled “In Our Circle” and are in line with the last offline concerts the band held in 2022, titled “The Circle.”
According to the agency, the concert’s title alludes to the band’s fandom name, Inner Circle. It also teased an “abundant set list,” “overwhelming live singing” and a “relaxed stage manner.”
“The band is working hard to make sure that the upcoming concerts are brought to perfection, considering that it’s the first reunion with fans in three years,” YG said in a press release.
Early-bird tickets for official fan club members go on sale starting May 26 at 8 p.m. on NOL Ticket, previously Interpark Ticket. Regular admission begins May 29.
