 G-Dragon sells out Tokyo Dome for Japanese leg of 'Übermensch' tour
Published: 12 May. 2025, 15:59
G-Dragon performs at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on May 10 and 11 for his “Ubermensch″ world tour. [GALAXY CORPORATION]

G-Dragon sold out the Japanese leg of his world tour “Übermensch,” the singer’s agency Galaxy Corporation said Monday.
 
The two-concert series was held on Saturday and Sunday at the Tokyo Dome, which was attended by 80,000 concertgoers.
 

The “Übermensch” world tour, which began on March 29 at Goyang, Gyeonggi, is the first in eight years since “Act III: M.O.T.T.E” in 2017.
 
The Korean leg sold out immediately upon ticket release.
 
G-Dragon is set to perform in Santa Maria, the Philippines, on Saturday, then in Osaka, Japan; Macau; Taipei; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Jakarta; and Hong Kong throughout August. Additional shows will be announced later.
 
BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags g-dragon ubermensch

