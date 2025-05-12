 ITZY to release 'Girls Will Be Girls' album on June 9
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

ITZY to release 'Girls Will Be Girls' album on June 9

Published: 12 May. 2025, 09:56
Girl group ITZY [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group ITZY [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Girl group ITZY will release its new album "Girls Will Be Girls" on June 9, its agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.
 
ITZY will hold a live countdown event with fans at 5 p.m. on June 9, one hour before the album is released at 6 p.m.
 

Related Article

 
A trailer video was released Monday in the form of a short drama, offering a glimpse into the upcoming album’s concept and mood. Famed commercial director Yukwanggoeng took the helm of the trailer, and JYP Entertainment’s founder and chief producer Park Jin-young also appears in the video.
 
The album comes eight months after the release of its previous EP "Gold" in October.
 
ITZY debuted in 2019 as the third girl group to come from JYP Entertainment.
 
The band has released nine EPs and one full-length album, "Crazy In Love" (2021), so far.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags ITZY JYP Entertainment

More in K-pop

ITZY to release 'Girls Will Be Girls' album on June 9

SHINee to release new single on May 25

Seventeen rocks 180,000 fans in Japan with 'Holiday' meet and greet

Boy band Enhypen's vampiric bite lust to explode with 'Desire: Unleash'

Boy band EPEX's China concert canceled 'due to issues in the local region'

Related Stories

ITZY aim for 'Gold' with new album and complete lineup

[SHOWCASE] ITZY proves it was 'Born To Be' artists with eighth EP

ITZY to shine with 'Gold' EP on Oct. 15

ITZY’s ‘Wannabe’ music video surpasses 300 million views

JYP's future uncertain as ITZY and NMIXX struggle to sell
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)