Boy band EPEX's China concert canceled 'due to issues in the local region'

Boy band Enhypen's vampiric bite lust to explode with 'Desire: Unleash'

Seventeen rocks 180,000 fans in Japan with 'Holiday' meet and greet

SHINee to release new single on May 25

ITZY to release 'Girls Will Be Girls' album on June 9

Related Stories

ITZY aim for 'Gold' with new album and complete lineup

[SHOWCASE] ITZY proves it was 'Born To Be' artists with eighth EP

ITZY to shine with 'Gold' EP on Oct. 15

ITZY’s ‘Wannabe’ music video surpasses 300 million views

JYP's future uncertain as ITZY and NMIXX struggle to sell