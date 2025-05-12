ITZY to release 'Girls Will Be Girls' album on June 9
Published: 12 May. 2025, 09:56
- YOON SO-YEON
Girl group ITZY will release its new album "Girls Will Be Girls" on June 9, its agency JYP Entertainment said Monday.
ITZY will hold a live countdown event with fans at 5 p.m. on June 9, one hour before the album is released at 6 p.m.
A trailer video was released Monday in the form of a short drama, offering a glimpse into the upcoming album’s concept and mood. Famed commercial director Yukwanggoeng took the helm of the trailer, and JYP Entertainment’s founder and chief producer Park Jin-young also appears in the video.
The album comes eight months after the release of its previous EP "Gold" in October.
ITZY debuted in 2019 as the third girl group to come from JYP Entertainment.
The band has released nine EPs and one full-length album, "Crazy In Love" (2021), so far.
