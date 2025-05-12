K-pop rookie group Meovv breaks free with pop-rock track 'Drop Top' for new EP
Published: 12 May. 2025, 17:02 Updated: 12 May. 2025, 18:48
- SHIN HA-NEE
Girl group Meovv has broken free into a new era, laughing and leaping beneath a blue sky for “Drop Top,” the lead track of its first EP “My Eyes Open VVide.”
“When we just debuted, we had this chic black cat image with 'cattitude,'” recalled member Narin with a shy smile during a press showcase held Monday in western Seoul.
“But for this EP, we wanted to show a more diverse range of colorful charms and identities we have,” Narin said, adding, “We will show more vibrant sides of us, like a cat with colorful patterns.”
The quintet’s first EP “My Eyes Open VVide” comes eight months after its debut.
The album features six tracks, including songs from previously released singles: the lead track “Drop Top,” the prerelease “Hands Up,” the group’s debut single “Meow” (2024) and the two songs from its second single released last November — “Toxic” and “Body” — as well the new track “Lit Right Now.”
Meovv, pronounced "meow," debuted in September last year as the first girl group under The Black Label, founded by star producer Teddy in 2016. While the rookie girl group initially kept a relatively low profile compared to other K-pop groups, the five members — Sooin, Gawon, Anna, Narin and Ella — have begun to make increasingly frequent appearances on talk shows as of late, true to Narin’s words that Meovv has now taken a step beyond the initial chic, mysterious image.
“Drop Top” clearly reflects such a shift, as the pop-rock track captures the liberating spirit of youth and freedom, like a breath of fresh air.
Gawon, who participated in writing the lyrics for the song, described the song’s keyword as “freedom.”
“'Drop Top’ was actually our first song that we recorded together [as a team],” said Gawon, calling it “the track that has been with us the longest.”
“With freedom being the heart of the song, I tried to convey the message about how precious the present moment is, and therefore should be lived to the fullest,” the singer stressed.
Gawon also contributed to the lyrics of the B-side track “Lit Right Now,” along with Narin. The song, a rhythmic R&B track, makes listeners “relaxed and happy,” according to Narin.
Meovv plans to hold its first-ever, in-person fan signing events both in Korea and overseas starting May.
“I think this EP will begin to fully show Meovv’s identity,” said Sooin. “Please look forward to Meovv reaching new heights from now on.”
