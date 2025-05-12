G-Dragon sells out Tokyo Dome for Japanese leg of 'Übermensch' tour

K-pop rookie group Meovv breaks free with pop-rock track 'Drop Top' for new EP

Meovv drops first EP, 'My Eyes Open VVide' — in pictures

tripleS hopes second album will help fans through 'unstable and uncertain times'

Related Stories

Meovv drops first EP, 'My Eyes Open VVide' — in pictures

The Black Label to launch first girl group Meovv this year

The Black Label's Meovv signs partnership contract with Capitol Records ahead of debut

The Black Label begins auditions to find the next Rosé or Taeyang

Blackpink Rosé tells Meovv to 'love music deeply' ahead of debut