Meovv drops first EP, 'My Eyes Open VVide' — in pictures

Girl group Meovv performs lead track ″Drop Top″ during a showcase on May 12 at SBS Prism Tower in Mapo District, western Seoul, for the release of its first EP, ″My Eyes Open VVide.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Meovv performed a showcase on Monday at SBS Prism Tower in Mapo District, western Seoul, to mark the release of its first EP, “My Eyes Open VVide.”
The five-member group — Sooin, Gawon, Anna, Narin and Ella — performed the lead track, “Drop Top,” and answered questions from reporters.
“My Eyes Open VVide” comes eight months after the release of the group’s debut single, “Meow,” and its follow-up single, “Toxic,” which dropped in November.
The new EP features six tracks, including previously released songs “Meow,” “Toxic” and “Body,” as well as the prerelease track “Hands Up,” the lead track “Drop Top” and the B-side “Lit Right Now.” Members Gawon and Narin contributed to the lyrics of the last two tracks.
“'Drop Top' was the first track we recorded during our trainee days, so in a way, it's the song we've spent the most time with out of all of Meovv’s songs,” Gawon told reporters. “The core theme of this song is freedom, and it conveys the idea that we should fully enjoy this very moment as it is.”
“Narin and I got to participate in writing the lyrics for 'Lit Right Now' when we were trainees,” Gawon added. “At that time, the two of us were chatting with producer Teddy, and other producers, when we suddenly started writing the lyrics. So rather than having a specific concept or keyword, I think the inspiration came naturally from the atmosphere at that moment.”
“My Eyes Open VVide” was released on Monday at 6 p.m., and the Korea JoongAng Daily was on the scene. Here are some of our favorite moments as Meovv posed for cameras and introduced the album to the media.
Girl group Meovv’s Sooin and Narin show the key points of the choreography for lead track ″Drop Top″ during a showcase on May 12 at SBS Prism Tower in Mapo District, western Seoul, for the release of its first EP, ″My Eyes Open VVide.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
Girl group Meovv answers reporters’ questions during a showcase on May 12 at SBS Prism Tower in Mapo District, western Seoul, for the release of its first EP, ″My Eyes Open VVide.″ [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
