N.Flying to release 2nd full-length album 'Everlasting'
Published: 12 May. 2025, 15:06
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Boy band N.Flying is set to release its second full-length album “Everlasting” on May 28, FNC Entertainment said Monday.
It’s the band’s first music together as a whole in two years, as members Cha Hun, Kim Jae-hyun and Seo Dong-sung were recently discharged from their mandatory military service.
The album also marks the band’s 10th anniversary since its debut.
N.Flying performed the songs for the upcoming album during concerts held at the Olympic Hall in southern Seoul from Friday to Sunday, titled “&CON4: Full Circle.” A Busan leg will be held on July 5 at the KBS Busan Hall.
N.Flying debuted on May 20, 2015. The band currently consists of five members — Seo Dong-sung, Kim Jae-hyun, Lee Seung-hyub, Yoo Hwe-seung and Cha Hun — and is best known for the tracks “Rooftop” (2019), “Hot Potato” (2018) and “Oh really.” (2020).
