SHINee to release new single on May 25
Published: 12 May. 2025, 09:25
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
Boy band SHINee will release its new single on May 25, its agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
The two-track single will show SHINee's new style of music and performance, according to the agency. It will also have a physical release. Other details were not revealed.
SM Entertainment will begin the "SHINee Week" on May 18, kicking off a series of celebrations for the boy band's 17th anniversary of debut.
Recorded versions of the boy band’s concerts will be released from May 18 to 22. The first to be streamed is “SHINee World,” the band’s first solo concert, on May 18. “SHINee World II,” “SHINee World III,” “SHINee World IV” and “SHINee World V” will follow on the subsequent days.
SHINee debuted under SM Entertainment in 2008 with members Taemin, Jonghyun, Minho, Onew and Key. Its hit songs include “Ring Ding Dong” (2009), “Lucifer” (2010) and “View” (2015).
The band will also hold three concerts this month, titled "SHINee World Ⅶ [E.S.S.A.Y] (Every Stage Shines Around You)."
The concerts will take place over three days, from May 23 to 25, at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul.
SHINee debuted with five members, Taemin, Jonghyun, Minho, Onew and Key under SM Entertainment in 2008. Hit songs include “Ring Ding Dong” (2009). “Lucifer” (2010) and “View” (2015).
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)