 SHINee to release new single on May 25
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

SHINee to release new single on May 25

Published: 12 May. 2025, 09:25
Boy band SHINee [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Boy band SHINee [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Boy band SHINee will release its new single on May 25, its agency SM Entertainment said Monday.
 
The two-track single will show SHINee's new style of music and performance, according to the agency. It will also have a physical release. Other details were not revealed.
 

Related Article

 
SM Entertainment will begin the "SHINee Week" on May 18, kicking off a series of celebrations for the boy band's 17th anniversary of debut.
 
Recorded versions of the boy band’s concerts will be released from May 18 to 22. The first to be streamed is “SHINee World,” the band’s first solo concert, on May 18. “SHINee World II,” “SHINee World III,” “SHINee World IV” and “SHINee World V” will follow on the subsequent days.
 
SHINee debuted under SM Entertainment in 2008 with members Taemin, Jonghyun, Minho, Onew and Key. Its hit songs include “Ring Ding Dong” (2009), “Lucifer” (2010) and “View” (2015).
 
Poster of boy band SHINee's seventh solo concert [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

Poster of boy band SHINee's seventh solo concert [SM ENTERTAINMENT]

 
The band will also hold three concerts this month, titled "SHINee World Ⅶ [E.S.S.A.Y] (Every Stage Shines Around You)."
 
The concerts will take place over three days, from May 23 to 25, at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul.
 
SHINee debuted with five members, Taemin, Jonghyun, Minho, Onew and Key under SM Entertainment in 2008. Hit songs include “Ring Ding Dong” (2009). “Lucifer” (2010) and “View” (2015).

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags SHINee SM Entertainment

More in K-pop

ITZY to release 'Girls Will Be Girls' album on June 9

SHINee to release new single on May 25

Seventeen rocks 180,000 fans in Japan with 'Holiday' meet and greet

Boy band Enhypen's vampiric bite lust to explode with 'Desire: Unleash'

Boy band EPEX's China concert canceled 'due to issues in the local region'

Related Stories

SHINee tops global music charts with new album 'Hard'

SHINee to stream past concerts ahead of 17th anniversary

SHINee's Key to release new album 'Pleasure Shop' on his birthday, Sept. 23

SHINee’s Key holding solo online concert in September

SHINee's Minho reflects on his youth with first full-length solo album 'Call Back'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)