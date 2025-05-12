Seventeen rocks 180,000 fans in Japan with 'Holiday' meet and greet
Published: 12 May. 2025, 08:19
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Seventeen rocked with 180,000 fans in Japan through five "Holiday" meet and greet events, once again flaunting its energy-filled performances and iconic humorous interaction with the audience.
The "Holiday" meet and greet series took place at Kyocera Dome Osaka on April 24, 26 and 27, followed by two of the same events at the Saitama Super Arena on Saturday and Sunday. All tickets were sold out and Seventeen's agency Pledis Entertainment also streamed the event live.
Each of the "Holiday" events took place for a whopping three and a half hours. Having opened the event with titular hit track "Holiday" (2018), Seventeen performed 20 of the band's best songs as if in a concert.
Seventeen put on a surprise encore performance on Sunday, the last concert, finishing with a message to the band's dedicated fan club Carat.
"Carats are our world, our everything, our perpetual healing," members told the audience. "We will always strive to be your best and last idol."
"We will take the energy that you gave us and prepare for our next album," added the band.
Seventeen will release its fifth full-length album "Happy Burstday" on May 26, the day of the band's 10th anniversary of debut. The band will hold a solo performance at Seoul’s Jamsu Bridge on May 25, becoming the first artists to do so.
The event, titled “B-Day Party: Burst Stage,” is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will also be livestreamed online. A three-day event titled "B-Day Party" will also be held at the Sebit Island located near the Banpo Han River Park will be held from May 23 to 25.
