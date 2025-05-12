tripleS hopes second album will help fans through 'unstable and uncertain times'
Published: 12 May. 2025, 18:52
- SHIN HA-NEE
After a successful run through 2024 marked by “Girls Never Die,” all 24 members of tripleS assembled for the girl group’s second full-member project — this time, with “Are You Alive,” an intense manifesto that once again sings of hope and resilience in an unforgiving reality.
“Are You Alive,” an alternative dance track released on Monday, leads tripleS’s second full-length album, “Assemble25.” The album continues the group’s broader “Assemble” project, wherein the members of tripleS pause their usual unit-based activities to come together as a whole.
“In our second full-length album ‘Assemble25,’ we wanted to express the will, affection and friendship among girls as they endure unstable and uncertain times,” said Lee Ji-woo during a press showcase in central Seoul ahead of the release of the album.
Just as last year’s “Girls Never Die” explored perseverance in the face of adversity, “Assemble25” again hopes to resonate with young generations, touching on inner struggles and the pursuit of dreams.
While the members appeared in school-uniform-like outfits, their message is far from typical teen angst or mellow crushes. Wearing faux scars in the music video, tripleS explores girls’ solidarity in a world that’s both glittering and cruel, powerful choreography making the performance an intense declaration.
The picture that the massive 24-member group paints on stage together is nothing short of explosive, as the two dozen members danced with synchronized, clockwork-like movement.
tripleS, launched in May 2022, is Modhaus’ first girl group. Its unique subunit system, called “dimension,” is heavily constructed by fans' votes.
But the members proved they are even stronger together with their first full-member studio album last year, clinching the group’s first weekly music program win with “Girls Never Die.”
“’Girls Never Die’ is actually very precious to me as well,” shared Kim Yoo-yeon. “If the song could give strength and comfort to someone, that would make us really happy.”
The singer added, “I hope everyone can feel seen with ‘Are You Alive’ as well.”
