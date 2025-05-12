78th Cannes Film Festival set to open May 14 but no Korean films in main competition
Published: 12 May. 2025, 15:31
The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival opens Wednesday in the French Riviera and runs through May 24. According to the festival’s organizing committee, 22 films have been selected for the main competition, with several titles reflecting strong social themes.
Brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne make their 10th appearance at Cannes with “The Young Mother’s Home,” a film centered on five young women and their children living in a shelter. The Belgian duo, known for their realistic storytelling and humanist approach, continue their exploration of marginalized lives.
Wes Anderson, known for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014), returns with “The Phoenician Scheme,” a comedic spy film. Richard Linklater, the director behind the Before trilogy, brings “New Wave,” his latest feature, to La Croisette.
Also in the main lineup is “Romería” by Carla Simón, who won the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival. Japanese director Chie Hayakawa, who gained international recognition for “Plan 75” (2022), has entered the competition with her new film “Renoir.”
No Korean feature-length film made it into any official selection this year. It marks the third consecutive year Korean entries have missed out on the Competition section.
However, in shorts, director Joung Yu-mi’s animated film “Glasses” is screening in Critics’ Week, and Huh Ga-young’s “First Summer” will be shown in the La Cinef student selection.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI HYE-RI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
