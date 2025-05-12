 78th Cannes Film Festival set to open May 14 but no Korean films in main competition
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

78th Cannes Film Festival set to open May 14 but no Korean films in main competition

Published: 12 May. 2025, 15:31
The Cannes logo is shown on top of the Palais des festivals convention center in this photo on May 11, 2025, ahead of the 78th international film festival in Cannes, southern France. The Cannes film festival runs from May 13 until May 24, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

The Cannes logo is shown on top of the Palais des festivals convention center in this photo on May 11, 2025, ahead of the 78th international film festival in Cannes, southern France. The Cannes film festival runs from May 13 until May 24, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival opens Wednesday in the French Riviera and runs through May 24. According to the festival’s organizing committee, 22 films have been selected for the main competition, with several titles reflecting strong social themes.
 
Brothers Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne make their 10th appearance at Cannes with “The Young Mother’s Home,” a film centered on five young women and their children living in a shelter. The Belgian duo, known for their realistic storytelling and humanist approach, continue their exploration of marginalized lives.
 

Related Article

 
Wes Anderson, known for “The Grand Budapest Hotel” (2014), returns with “The Phoenician Scheme,” a comedic spy film. Richard Linklater, the director behind the Before trilogy, brings “New Wave,” his latest feature, to La Croisette.
 
Also in the main lineup is “Romería” by Carla Simón, who won the Golden Bear at the Berlin International Film Festival. Japanese director Chie Hayakawa, who gained international recognition for “Plan 75” (2022), has entered the competition with her new film “Renoir.”
 
No Korean feature-length film made it into any official selection this year. It marks the third consecutive year Korean entries have missed out on the Competition section.  
 
However, in shorts, director Joung Yu-mi’s animated film “Glasses” is screening in Critics’ Week, and Huh Ga-young’s “First Summer” will be shown in the La Cinef student selection.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHOI HYE-RI [[email protected]]
tags film movie Cannes Film Festival

More in Movies

78th Cannes Film Festival set to open May 14 but no Korean films in main competition

Boy band Enhypen's vampiric bite lust to explode with 'Desire: Unleash'

A galaxy too far, far away? Why the Star Wars franchise never really took off in Korea.

Tom Cruise in Seoul: 'Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning' is 30-year culmination

Megabox to merge with Lotte Cinema as box office industry looks for turnaround

Related Stories

Recognizing the power of Korean film

BIFF founder Kim Dong-ho talks festival beginnings, 'Walking in the Movies' Cannes premiere

Bonjour from Cannes

Watcha CEO to speak at Cannes Film Market

Meet the director behind the only Korean film up for an award at 2021 Cannes
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)