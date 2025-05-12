 Former Apink member, actor Son Na-eun signs with J,Wide Company
Former Apink member, actor Son Na-eun signs with J,Wide Company

Published: 12 May. 2025, 11:15
Actor Son Na-eun [J,WIDE COMPANY]

Actor Son Na-eun has signed an exclusive contract with J,Wide Company, the talent agency said Monday.
 
Son is a former member of girl group Apink and made her acting debut in 2012 with the SBS drama series “The Great Seer.” She has since appeared on other television series such as JTBC’s “My Kids Give Me a Headache” (2012-13), tvN’s “Second 20s” (2015) and “The Most Beautiful Goodbye” (2017), JTBC’s “Agency” (2023) and “Romance in the House” (2024).
 

Son was previously signed under YG Entertainment until the agency shut down its actor management earlier this year.
 
Actors signed under J,Wide Company include Kim So-yeon, Lee Bo-young, Cheon Ho-jin and Lee Mi-do.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags son na-eun apink

