7 candidates, 1 winner: Presidential hopefuls vie for top job as election race kicks off
Published: 12 May. 2025, 10:52
A total of seven candidates have registered for the 21st presidential election, which will be held on June 3, according to figures tallied on Sunday.
Kim Moon-soo of the conservative People Power Party (PPP) submitted his registration documents on the final day of candidate registration, bringing the total number of presidential candidates to seven, according to the National Election Commission.
On the first day of registration on Saturday, six candidates had registered: Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP), Lee Jun-seok of the splinter conservative Reform Party, Kwon Young-guk of the socialist Democratic Labor Party, Koo Joo-wa of the far-right Liberty Unification Party and independents Song Jin-ho and Hwang Kyo-ahn.
The candidate numbers have been assigned as follows: No. 1 Lee Jae-myung, No. 2 Kim, No. 4 Lee Jun-seok, No. 5 Kwon, No. 6 Koo, No. 7 Hwang and No. 8. Song.
Under the current Public Official Election Act, candidate numbers are assigned in order of parliamentary seats. Since the third-largest party, the liberal Rebuilding Korea Party, did not nominate a candidate, No. 3 was left vacant.
Candidates from parties without parliamentary seats are assigned numbers in the Korean alphabetical order of their party names. Independent candidates are assigned numbers based on a draw conducted by the election commission.
To qualify as a presidential candidate, one must be a Korean citizen aged 40 or older and have resided in the country for at least five years as of election day. They must also not be disqualified under the Public Official Election Act and are required to pay a 300 million won ($214,470) deposit.
The election commission also disclosed personal information of the candidates, including their assets, tax payments and military service records.
Lee Jae-myung reported assets totaling around 3.09 billion won ($2.2 million), Kim 1.07 billion won and Lee Jun-seok 1.41 billion won.
Kwon declared 2.5 billion won, Koo 1.74 billion won, Hwang 3.32 billion won and Song 288.7 million won.
Lee Jae-myung and Kim each had three criminal records, Kwon had four and Song had 17.
In terms of military service, Lee Jae-myung was designated wartime labor service due to suffering the effects of a fracture, while Kim received the same classification due to complications following ear surgery. Wartime labor service refers to people deemed unfit for combat duties due to health or other reasons by serving in other sectors of society.
Lee Jun-seok, Koo and Song all completed their regular military services.
Official campaigning began Sunday midnight.
Lee Jae-myung kicked off his campaign at 10 a.m. in Gwanghwamun Square, Jongno District, central Seoul. Kim started his at 5 a.m. in Garak Market, Songpa District, southern Seoul. Lee Jun-seok began his first campaign activity at midnight with a visit to the Yeosu National Industrial Complex in South Jeolla.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
