 Gov't vows stern measures against illegal acts ahead of presidential election
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > 2025 Presidential Election

print dictionary print

Gov't vows stern measures against illegal acts ahead of presidential election

Published: 12 May. 2025, 15:34
Banners of candidates running in the June 3 presidential election hang on a street in Seoul on May 12. [NEWS1]

Banners of candidates running in the June 3 presidential election hang on a street in Seoul on May 12. [NEWS1]

 
The government on Monday vowed to take stern measures against illegal acts as candidates kicked off their official campaigning for the June 3 presidential election.
 
Justice Minister Park Sung-jae and acting Minister of the Interior and Safety Ko Ki-dong made the remark in a joint statement, saying they will make utmost efforts to ensure a “fair and clean election.”
 

Related Article

The government plans to thoroughly investigate any breach of regulations related to opinion polls, distribution of false information through social media and violence that occurs during the campaigning period in accordance with the zero-tolerance principle.
 
“The government will not tolerate any illegal acts or public officials' violation of the obligation to remain politically neutral during the [election] process,” Ko said.
 
The presidential election follows the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached for his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.

Yonhap
tags Korea presidential election

More in 2025 Presidential Election

DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung begins campaign in bulletproof vest

Gov't vows stern measures against illegal acts ahead of presidential election

Han Duck-soo's rejection of Kim Moon-soo's campaign chief offer signals declaration of nonparticipation

7 candidates, 1 winner: Presidential hopefuls vie for top job as election race kicks off

Presidential candidates hit campaign trail ahead of June 3 election

Related Stories

Official campaigning for June 3 presidential election to begin Monday

Ballot testing

EV stocks decline, defense stocks rise, as Trump victory sweeps market

Early voting

Ballot check
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)