Gov't vows stern measures against illegal acts ahead of presidential election

The government on Monday vowed to take stern measures against illegal acts as candidates kicked off their official campaigning for the June 3 presidential election.Justice Minister Park Sung-jae and acting Minister of the Interior and Safety Ko Ki-dong made the remark in a joint statement, saying they will make utmost efforts to ensure a “fair and clean election.”The government plans to thoroughly investigate any breach of regulations related to opinion polls, distribution of false information through social media and violence that occurs during the campaigning period in accordance with the zero-tolerance principle.“The government will not tolerate any illegal acts or public officials' violation of the obligation to remain politically neutral during the [election] process,” Ko said.The presidential election follows the ouster of former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was impeached for his short-lived imposition of martial law in December.Yonhap