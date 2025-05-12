PPP's Kim Moon-soo offers first public apology for martial law, but says he 'never supported it'
Published: 12 May. 2025, 20:35
People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo made his first public apology over former president Yoon Suk Yeol's declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, while also emphasizing that he "never supported it."
During his appearance on cable channel Channel A’s evening news program on Monday evening, Kim was asked whether he, like newly appointed PPP emergency committee chair Kim Yong-tae, would apologize for the incident.
"Many people are deeply troubled by the declaration of martial law,” Kim said in his response. “There are ongoing challenges not only in the economy and domestic politics, but also in exports and foreign relations.”
“I sincerely apologize to the people who suffered because of the martial law," he said.
Kim emphasized that he did not attend the Cabinet meeting where martial law was decided.
“Even if I had been there, I would not have supported it,” he said. “I have never once approved of martial law."
“If I become president, I will not resort to martial law," he continued. "I believe democracy must be advanced through dialogue, persuasion, and patience across party lines — not through martial law.”
Earlier that day, Kim Yong-tae, a former lawmaker appointed as the PPP’s emergency committee chair, offered an apology at the party’s campaign committee launch event in Yeouido, Seoul.
“I recognize as a grave mistake that the martial law declared by the president from our party was unjust, that the party failed to hold the president accountable, and that we did not achieve genuine bipartisan cooperation beforehand," he said. “As a young conservative politician, I offer my deepest regrets and apologize.”
