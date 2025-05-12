Presidential candidates hit campaign trail ahead of June 3 election
Published: 12 May. 2025, 10:37
Official campaigning for the 21st presidential election began at midnight on Sunday. The vote is scheduled for June 3, 60 days after the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol. It marks Korea’s second snap presidential election following the one in 2017.
Seven registered candidates will campaign for 22 days, engaging in street speeches using microphones, newspaper and TV advertisements and posting banners in public spaces.
The candidate registration, finalized on Sunday, sets up a likely three-way race between Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party (DP), Kim Moon-soo of the People Power Party (PPP) and Lee Jun-seok of the Reform Party, assigned ballot numbers 1, 2 and 4, respectively.
Each candidate designed their first-day schedule to symbolically reflect their campaign messages.
Lee Jae-myung's itinerary emphasizes “overcoming insurrection” and “recovery and growth.”
He began his first rally at 10 a.m. in Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul.
Jo Seoung-lae, chief spokesperson for the DP’s central election committee, said the location symbolizes the “Revolution of Light,” in reference to the national recovery from former President Yoon's martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024.
Lee’s schedule then shifts southward to focus on economic growth. At noon, he will host a brown bag meeting on innovation in Pangyo, Gyeonggi.
At 3 p.m., he will campaign in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi, home to major semiconductor firms, including Samsung Electronics, under the theme of “K-semiconductors.”
At 6:30 p.m., he will head to the Daedeok Innopolis in Daejeon to stress the importance of “K-science and technology.”
The PPP's Kim is campaigning under the theme of “A Great Korea.”
After a failed internal party vote on replacing the candidate, Kim was confirmed as the PPP nominee. After registering his candidacy at the National Election Commission in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, on Sunday, he said he would do his utmost to "lead Korea into greatness."
For his first campaign stop, Kim visited Garak Market in Songpa District, southern Seoul, at 5 a.m., signaling his focus on economic issues tied to food prices.
He also plans to visit the Daejeon National Cemetery to emphasize veterans’ affairs and will campaign at Seomun Market in Daegu, known as a conservative stronghold.
Daegu is one of the few regions he had not visited during the campaign. He had suspended his previous trip scheduled last Tuesday due to internal disputes over consolidating the candidacy.
Lee Jun-seok, running under the slogan “Overwhelming Novelty,” launched his campaign at midnight at the Yeosu National Industrial Complex in South Jeolla.
A campaign aide said the choice mirrors how former President Roh Moo-hyun turned his campaign around by starting in the Honam region — which refers to the North and South Jeolla provinces in southwestern Korea — during the DP’s primary.
Lee echoed this sentiment at Myeongji Market in Busan on Sunday, saying he wanted to "carry on Roh’s spirit."
The market is where Roh gave a speech in 2000 during his unsuccessful bid for a seat in Busan after withdrawing from the Seoul Jongno race.
Lee returned to Seoul to hold a press conference at 9:30 a.m. at the National Assembly, where he will outline his vision and commitments. He will then visit Yonsei University in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, to have lunch with students and from 7 p.m., he will hold major rallies in Gwanghwamun and Cheonggye Plaza in central Seoul.
Other registered candidates include Kwon Young-gook of the Democratic Labor Party, Koo Joo-wa of the Liberty Unification Party and independents Song Jin-ho and Hwang Kyo-ahn.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY YOON SUNG-MIN, SUNG JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)