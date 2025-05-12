 South Korea, NATO to hold third military staff talks in Seoul
Published: 12 May. 2025, 10:50
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Kim Myung-soo, right, and Chief of the Turkish General Staff Metin Gurak discuss military cooperation at the Ministry of National Defense in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on April 28. [NEWS1]

South Korea and NATO will hold their third military staff talks in Seoul on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen their defense cooperation, the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
 
Maj. Gen. Kwon Young-min, chief of the directorate of strategic planning at the JCS, and Brig. Gen. Eray Unguder of the Turkish army, deputy director of NATO's cooperative security division, will lead the talks scheduled for later in the day, the JCS said.
 

During the meeting, the two sides are expected to assess the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and discuss ways to enhance their military exchange and cooperation.
 
The two sides are also expected to reaffirm the need for a joint response by the international community against North Korea's military threats, such as Pyongyang's deepening military alignment with Russia and advancing military development.
 
The annual military staff talks were launched in February 2023 and have taken place in Seoul and Brussels. Next year's meeting will be held in Brussels.
 
 
 

Yonhap
South Korea, NATO to hold third military staff talks in Seoul

