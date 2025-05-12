 Vice foreign minister to visit Indonesia to discuss bilateral cooperation
Vice foreign minister to visit Indonesia to discuss bilateral cooperation

Published: 12 May. 2025, 18:29
First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun briefs reporters at the Government Complex in central Seoul on Oct. 16, 2024. [YONHAP]

First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun will travel to Indonesia this week for talks with his Indonesian counterpart on bilateral cooperation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Monday.
 
Kim will depart for Jakarta on Tuesday for the two-day trip, during which he plans to address key bilateral cooperation issues through high-level diplomacy, including talks with an Indonesian vice minister, the ministry said.
 
The trip is part of Korea's efforts to strengthen ties with individual Asean member states following the establishment of a "comprehensive strategic partnership" with the regional bloc late last year.
 
Around 2,000 Korean companies operate business entities in Indonesia, a leading Asean member and key economic partner of Seoul.

