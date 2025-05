Korea basks in early summer sunshine

As much of Korea experiences early summer conditions, afternoon highs reached around 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Fahrenheit) nationwide on Monday, prompting residents to step outside and enjoy the sunshine.The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast highs of 24 degrees in Seoul and Sejong, 25 degrees in Gwangju and Jeonju, North Jeolla and 26 degrees in Daegu and Gangneung, Gangwon.The warm weather serves as a seasonal preview ahead of the full onset of summer in the coming weeks.BY KANG JUNG-HYUN,PAIK JI-HWAN [ [email protected]