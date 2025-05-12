Daegu sets target of 10,000 international students by 2028
Published: 12 May. 2025, 13:57
LEE TAE-HEE
Daegu aims to increase its international student population to 10,000 by 2028, planning a range of support programs to help achieve that goal.
The city had 5,951 international students in 2024, but plans to raise the number to 10,000 within four years, it announced Monday.
A strategy to attract more international students was outlined as part of efforts to reach the target.
Rather than having Daegu-based universities promote their international admissions individually, the city plans to collaborate closely with them to jointly promote studying in Daegu.
Daegu will also work with local universities to develop courses that teach Korean and provide essential information to help international students adapt to life in the city.
The city will identify local companies willing to hire international students and match them with students seeking jobs in Daegu. Employment support, consultations and mentoring programs will also be offered.
In the second half of this year, the city plans to open the International Student One-Stop Center, a tentative name, which will oversee policies related to international students.
A Korean language center is also set to open in the second half, offering language programs tailored to international students.
“Finding solutions to our declining school-age population and attracting talented international students who can enhance our regional competitiveness is a task we can no longer postpone,” said Jung Jae-suk, head of the city’s University Policy Bureau. “As we prepare to host 10,000 international students, we will lay the groundwork to help them settle as skilled professionals in local industries and become integral members of our community.”
