Jeju National University invites students for summer credit program

Traveling as a tourist might not be the only way to spend the summer on Jeju Island, as Jeju National University is inviting university students to explore the island through its credit exchange program.
Students who wish to participate in the program, which runs from June 30 to July 17, can apply starting Monday. Students from 56 partner universities that have a credit exchange agreement with Jeju National University are eligible to apply.
Applications and credit transfers are submitted through students’ home universities, with deadlines varying by school — from Wednesday to Friday.
While summer programs exist at many universities, Jeju National University hopes its location will set it apart by offering unique courses that allow students to explore the island directly.
Courses include walking, sailing, yoga and horseback riding. Others, such as Oreum Trekking — referring to volcanic cones on Jeju — involve hiking and learning about the island’s geological features.
General courses cost 28,000 won ($20) per credit, while special courses like yacht sailing are more expensive, priced at 300,000 won.
Exchange students can stay in the university dormitory for around 60,000 won per week.
In addition, students from 12 designated partner universities who stay for the full three-week program will receive a free one-week dorm stay at the end, giving them time to freely explore the island.
The 12 partner universities are: Kangwon National University, Kyungpook National University, Gyeongsang National University, Pusan National University, Seoul National University, Jeonbuk National University, Chonnam National University, Chungbuk National University, Chungnam National University, Chung-Ang University, Kyung Hee University and Sungkyunkwan University.
All participating students will also receive 50,000 won worth of Tamna Jeon — a regional currency voucher that can be used at small businesses across the island.
In last year’s winter credit exchange program, 458 students took part.
Jeju National University and the Jeju provincial government are also expanding the program by partnering with overseas universities.
On May 8, Jeju signed a memorandum of understanding with George Mason University, the University of Utah and Stony Brook University to bring students to Jeju through the “learncation” program.
As a result, 25 students from these three U.S. universities will participate in a separate summer study abroad program from July 15 to 28.
These students will learn Korean and study Jeju Island’s history, while also visiting natural heritage sites around the island.
Jeju officials said they plan to expand the partnership to attract more students from other U.S. and European universities.
“Jeju’s learncation program is a unique branding strategy in which we provide opportunities to learn, rest, and enjoy Jeju amid nature,” said Jeju Gov. Oh Young-hoon. “Through our partnership with the three U.S. universities, Jeju Island has been able to enhance global competitiveness in education, research, and student exchange.”
“We aim to develop more programs in space, green energy, bio, AI, and digital fields to help position Jeju Island as a global learncation platform.”
Jeju National University also announced Monday that it will work with the Incheon Metropolitan City Office of Education to jointly develop its learncation program.
