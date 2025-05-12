 United Nations to host 1st high-level meeting on North's human rights violations
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

United Nations to host 1st high-level meeting on North's human rights violations

Published: 12 May. 2025, 12:12
The United Nations flag flies at the U.N. headquarters in New York during the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 22, 2022. [AP/YONHAP]

The United Nations flag flies at the U.N. headquarters in New York during the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 22, 2022. [AP/YONHAP]

 
The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will hold its first high-level meeting next week over human rights abuses and violations by North Korea, diplomatic and civic group sources said Monday.
 
In a circulated letter, UNGA President Philemon Yang announced a plan to convene a high-level plenary meeting on May 20 to address North Korea's human rights violations, in accordance with a relevant UNGA resolution adopted in December last year, the sources said.
 

Related Article

It marks the first time that a high-level meeting on the North Korean human rights situation will be hosted by the UNGA. A previous high-level meeting on the subject, held in September 2014 during a UNGA session, was hosted by the South Korean and U.S. governments along with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.
 
A Foreign Ministry official told Yonhap News Agency that the ministry is currently reviewing options to dispatch a senior official from Seoul, the top envoy to the U.N. or another representative to the meeting.
 

Yonhap
tags North Korea United Nations human rights

More in North Korea

United Nations to host 1st high-level meeting on North's human rights violations

North Korea says 20,000 homes to be built in 130 rural areas this year

North Korea's Kim says participation in Russia's war against Ukraine 'justified'

North's Kim and daughter celebrate 80th anniversary of Russia's Victory Day at embassy in Pyongyang

Putin greets North Korean military delegation at Victory Day parade in Moscow

Related Stories

South Korea welcomes UNHRC resolution on North's human rights

UN Human Rights Council condemns violations by North

UN General Assembly passes North Korean human rights resolution for 18th consecutive year

Seoul may again distance itself from UN resolution condemning Pyongyang

Seoul loses seat on UN Human Rights Council
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)