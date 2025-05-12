Investigators partially recover encrypted Presidential Security Service records in Yoon probe
Published: 12 May. 2025, 13:56 Updated: 12 May. 2025, 14:07
Investigators have partially recovered records from an encrypted phone server used by the Presidential Security Service as part of a probe into allegations that former President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered his security team to block the execution of an arrest warrant, police said Monday.
Authorities are “continuing discussions with the Presidential Security Service regarding the voluntary submission of the recovered data,” a spokesperson for the police special investigation unit said at a regular briefing.
The forensic effort focuses solely on materials related to allegations that Yoon ordered the security service to obstruct his arrest, potentially violating laws on interfering with special official duties. The data does not cover matters concerning a possible declaration of martial law.
The spokesperson also confirmed that police reviewed closed-circuit television footage from Yoon’s former office. Authorities are still negotiating with the Presidential Security Service over the final scope of materials to be handed over.
The forensic analysis is being jointly conducted by the police and the security agency.
However, the stage at which the agency selects and voluntarily submits investigative materials from the recovered data has not yet begun.
To avoid future legal disputes, investigators are considering whether Yoon or Kim Sung-hoon, the agency’s former deputy chief and also a suspect, should directly observe the forensic process. The decision will depend on discussions with their legal teams.
“The defense counsel participated in the initial data review, and we’re taking all necessary steps to ensure there are no procedural issues regarding participation rights,” the police official said.
If investigators secure server logs or additional CCTV footage, the stalled probe into Yoon and Kim could gain momentum.
Should the recovered data reveal that Yoon directly ordered resistance to the arrest and Kim followed through by instructing agents to act beyond their legal duties, it may strengthen the case for pressing charges.
“Once we complete the data analysis, we could summon Kim Sung-hoon and former operations chief Lee Kwang-woo for additional questioning,” the official added.
Meanwhile, the police said they are still reviewing legal grounds and gathering further evidence in the separate probe into former Interior Minister Lee Sang-min over allegations that he instructed power and water cuts for media outlets.
The official declined to comment on the possibility of a pretrial detention warrant for former Interior Minister Lee, adding that no new raids have been conducted so far.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG [[email protected]]
