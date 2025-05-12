Kim Moon-soo launches run while eating soup in stall: 'I want to be the president of Korea's street markets'
Published: 12 May. 2025, 18:09
People Power Party (PPP) presidential candidate Kim Moon-soo kicked off his campaign for the presidency on Monday morning with a visit to Garak Market, an old street market in Songpa District, southern Seoul.
Wearing a red campaign jacket and white sneakers, Kim met with vendors and promised economic support.
“If Garak Market doesn’t do well, the entire country struggles,” he said. “I will take responsibility and make sure business thrives.”
He pointed to a shrinking population as a core issue impacting the economy.
“Restaurants are struggling because there are no children,” Kim said. “Older people don’t eat out as much, and that’s the biggest problem.”
Vendors called for the implementation of a five-day workweek, to which Kim responded, “Young people do need rest.”
Kim also sat down for a breakfast of blood sausage soup with market representatives and listened to their concerns.
“Korea’s economy is in a prolonged structural downturn,” Kim told reporters after the visit. “The impact on small business owners and self-employed restaurant operators is clearly visible. I want to be the president of Korea's street markets, of the people and of the economy. I believe we need a president who helps the people live better lives.”
Kim also addressed recent intraparty tensions surrounding a potential merger with former acting President Han Duck-soo.
“There’s a saying that the ground hardens after the rain,” Kim said. “What looked like a conflict was actually the foundation for stronger unity and higher aspirations.”
On trailing Democratic Party (DP) candidate Lee Jae-myung in the polls, Kim recalled a past upset during a legislative race in Bucheon's Sosa District, Gyeonggi.
“I started that race in third place and surged to first in the last three days,” he said. “Presidential elections are extremely dynamic.
“Democracy is difficult, but it always prevails. Between the DP and the PPP, who truly represents democracy? Even when we were at our lowest, we created a dramatic reversal. Politics isn’t arithmetic — it’s a dramatic force shaped by public sentiment.”
Several party figures accompanied Kim during the visit, including Kim Yong-tae, newly appointed interim leader, campaign chief Lee Man-hee and Songpa District lawmakers Bae Hyun-jin and Park Jeong-hoon.
Speaking to reporters, Kim Yong-tae promised sweeping change.
“We will move quickly enough to surprise the public,” he said. “I asked the candidate yesterday if I could really deliver political reform, and he replied, ‘Could you do it better than me?’”
Kim Moon-soo explained the appointment by saying he wanted to place young leadership at the forefront.
“I believe Kim Yong-tae symbolizes the energy and hope needed to rejuvenate our party,” he said. “I think he has the power to make Korea a hopeful country, where dreams are realized. Through him, we’ll draw on the energy of young people to reform the PPP and break from outdated practices.”
Kim Moon-soo is scheduled to preside over a central election committee meeting at the PPP's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul later on Monday and then travel to Daejeon National Cemetery to pay tribute to the fallen from the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong, the Yeonpyeong shelling and the sinking of the corvette ROKS Cheonan.
He will also hold a launch ceremony for the Chungcheong regional campaign team at the Daejeon party office before heading to Daegu, where he plans to visit Seomun Market — often referred to as the “heart of conservatism”— to check on daily living conditions and deliver a major campaign speech.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)