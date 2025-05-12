Lee Jun-seok rides wave of conservative discontent after PPP nomination fiasco
Published: 12 May. 2025, 18:18
Lee Jun-seok, the presidential candidate for the splinter conservative Reform Party, is capitalizing on discontent among conservative voters amid growing chaos in the conservative People Power Party (PPP) over the nomination of its candidate, Kim Moon-soo.
A day before kicking off his official campaign, Lee visited Busan on Sunday — a stronghold of conservative support — after campaigning in Daegu the day prior, highlighting his appeal to the party’s base in the Yeongnam region.
Speaking at Myeongji Market in Gangseo District, western Busan, Lee criticized the development of the new airport on Gadeok Island, one of Busan’s key initiatives, saying, “It’s unfortunate that it’s becoming a long-haul international airport with only a single runway.” He added, “No one in the PPP dares to speak up, fearing backlash from local voters.”
Shortly after registering his candidacy on Saturday, Lee met former Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo at Incheon International Airport, where Hong was departing for the United States. Hong reportedly told Lee, “This presidential race is shaping up to be a two-way contest between Lee Jae-myung and Lee Jun-seok.”
“I will emerge victorious as the standard-bearer of the conservative bloc and reestablish the values of liberalism and conservatism,” Lee told reporters.
Positioning himself as the “alternative candidate for conservatives,” Lee has been vocally critical of the PPP’s internal turmoil. On Friday, he likened the infighting to an “unprecedented soap opera,” and on Saturday, claimed, “At this point, it seems the PPP has struck a secret deal to back Democratic Party candidate Lee Jae-myung.”
Some political observers say Lee could siphon off a significant portion of the PPP’s base. Over 3,000 new members joined between Friday and Saturday, coinciding with the PPP’s internal strife, according to the Reform Party.
The nomination of Kim may further benefit Lee. Kim is seen as a hard-line conservative due to his active participation in pro-Park Geun-hye rallies in the past, leading to speculation that centrist conservatives may shy away from supporting him.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY SUNG JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)