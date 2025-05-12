Prosecutors to question ex-first lady on election interference scandal

Kim Moon-soo launches run while eating soup in stall: 'I want to be the president of Korea's street markets'

Next Korean president to face baptism of fire

Lee Jun-seok rides wave of conservative discontent after PPP nomination fiasco

Related Stories

Assembly votes 179-85 to probe first lady

Warrants reveals first lady berated bodyguards for failing to prevent husband's arrest

The first lady must keep her distance (KOR)

An apology must come first from the first lady

Top prosecutor criticizes special treatment of first lady during questioning