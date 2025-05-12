Seoul court postpones perjury trial for DP's Lee as election campaign begins
Published: 12 May. 2025, 10:35
- SHIN MIN-HEE
A Seoul appeals court has postponed the second trial of Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung's perjury case, following similar delays in his public election law and Daejang-dong trials.
The Seoul High Court announced on Monday that the hearing schedule for the perjury case would be rescheduled due to Lee’s registration as a presidential candidate over the past weekend.
Earlier, the courts overseeing Lee’s public election law and Daejang-dong corruption cases each postponed trial dates set for this month, granting a request from the candidate. The hearings are now expected to take place after the presidential election.
Lee is currently a suspect in criminal indictments on various scandals from during his time as Seongnam mayor and Gyeonggi governor, including allegations of corruption and bribery in land development projects, violation of the election law from a previous presidential campaign of lying during a televised interview and coercing a former mayoral secretary to commit perjury in 2018.
