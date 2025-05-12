Yoon enters Seoul court via above-ground entrance for martial law trial hearing

Yoon Suk Yeol supporters converge show support at courthouse as ex-president makes first trial appearance

Han Duck-soo's rejection of Kim Moon-soo's campaign chief offer signals declaration of nonparticipation

DP lawmaker Kim Moon-soo removes banners to avoid confusion with PPP presidential candidate with same name

DP presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung begins campaign in bulletproof vest

Related Stories

From martial law to downfall, Yoon's ouster — in pictures

Court's revocation of Yoon's arrest draws mixed political reactions

Fiery wreaths of wrath? Pro-Yoon flower displays catch fire

Why is he still the president?

Possibility of Yoon's ousting grows as at least 7 PPP lawmakers say they will vote for impeachment