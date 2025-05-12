Yoon Suk Yeol supporters converge show support at courthouse as ex-president makes first trial appearance
Published: 12 May. 2025, 14:28
More than 100 supporters of former President Yoon Suk Yeol gathered at the Seoul Central District Court on Monday as he made his first in-person appearance at his ongoing trial.
The court held the third hearing in the trial on charges of insurrection and abuse of power starting at 10:15 a.m. Unlike the previous two hearings, Yoon’s physical presence had been anticipated in advance, prompting his supporters to flock not to the designated rally site nearby but directly to the courthouse.
Yoon entered the court building at around 9:56 a.m., wearing a stern expression and flanked by bodyguards. Supporters, many wearing pink T-shirts from his “Yoonis” fan club and holding up smartphones, shouted his name from behind police lines.
Court security searched the belongings of supporters, and prohibited flags, placards and banners from being brought inside. Some supporters stood near the west wing holding cloth signs reading “Yoon Again,” while chanting “President Yoon Suk Yeol” from as early as 9:53 a.m., when his car was seen entering the east gate.
The crowd’s chanting grew louder as Yoon appeared at the west gate three minutes later. Even after he entered the courtroom, the supporters continued their rally for about 10 more minutes, pledging to regroup near the same entrance as he exited, saying they wanted to “give him strength” and “convey their sincerity.”
“We just wanted him to walk in confidently, just as he is — the man we love,” said Lee Joo-hyun, 40, a co-representative of the fan club, speaking from outside the east gate.
In preparation for the hearing, the court closed all entrances except the east gate starting at 8 p.m. Friday and tightened security screenings. Around 500 police officers from nine units were deployed to the area.
“We’re prepared to respond flexibly to the temporary gathering of supporters inside the court, but we’re taking thorough precautions to prevent any clashes with opposing groups,” a police official said. “With campaign vehicles appearing on the scene, the possibility of confrontation cannot be ruled out.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY OH SO-YEONG [[email protected]]
