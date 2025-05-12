Yoon enters Seoul court via above-ground entrance for martial law trial hearing
Published: 12 May. 2025, 10:57
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared at the Seoul Central District Court on Monday for a trial on charges of leading an insurrection, marking the first time he has been publicly seen entering the court.
Yoon arrived at the west entrance of the court building at around 9:55 a.m. He stepped out of the vehicle wearing a suit and a red tie.
Accompanied by his legal team and security personnel, Yoon entered the courthouse without responding to reporters' questions, including whether he intended to apologize for allegedly declaring martial law.
Unlike previous hearings, the court this time denied a request from the Presidential Security Service to allow Yoon to use an underground parking entrance. As a result, Yoon was publicly seen walking into the courtroom above ground for the first time since the trial began.
The third hearing for the case began at 10:15 a.m.
