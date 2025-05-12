1 in 3 young adults thought about suicide after leaving Korea's state care system, report finds
Published: 12 May. 2025, 14:40
One in three young adults who age out of Korea’s state care system contemplate suicide, according to a recent government report. The data suggests low life satisfaction and economic troubles are key drivers behind these thoughts.
Jang Hee-sun, associate research fellow at the National Center for the Rights of the Child, released a report on Monday titled, “Care Leavers’ Satisfaction with Support Services and the Policy Effects.”
The term "care leavers" refers to individuals who grew up under state protection — such as in foster care, children’s homes or group homes — after being separated from their birth families due to death, abuse or neglect, and are no longer eligible for that care.
From 2019 to 2023, a total of 9,970 young adults exited the care system, an average of about 2,000 each year. The government has been working to support these youth by increasing self-reliance allowances and expanding eligibility for renewed care.
However, many continue to face severe difficulties after leaving state protection. In a 2023 panel survey, care leavers reported an average life satisfaction score of 5.3 out of 10. This was significantly lower than the scores of children still in the care system — 7.3 for those in group homes, 7.0 for those in children’s institutions and 6.9 for those in foster care.
The report also revealed alarming rates of suicidal thoughts. More than one-third, 35.1 percent, of care leavers said they had thought about suicide or considered how they would do it. That figure is nearly double the rates reported by those still in care — 20.8 percent for children’s institutions, 17.3 percent for foster care and 16.9 percent for group homes. High rates of suicide among young care leavers in 2022 previously drew national attention to the issue.
The problems care leavers face range from financial instability to housing insecurity and lack of employment information or qualifications. For many, the transition to independent living involves navigating these challenges entirely on their own.
“Alongside financial assistance, we must also provide psychological and emotional support to ensure care leavers can lead stable lives,” Jang said. “Every year, a significant number of these youth fall out of contact and drop out of the support system. We must actively identify and reach out to those isolated in these blind spots.”
If you or someone you know is feeling emotionally distressed or struggling with thoughts of suicide, LifeLine Korea can be contacted at 1588-9191 or the Crisis Counseling Center at 1577-0199. The Seoul Global Center offers English-language counseling, contact 02-2075-4180 (+1) to arrange a session. Other international helplines can be found at www.befrienders.org.
