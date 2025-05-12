 2 Taiwanese nationals nabbed for filming U.S. air base facilities
Published: 12 May. 2025, 15:38
A U.S. Air Force F-35B fighter jet performs a special flight during the Osan Air Power Days event at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on May 11. [YONHAP]

Two Taiwanese nationals have been apprehended for illegally filming U.S. military aircraft and facilities in Korea, police said Monday.
 
The suspects — one in his 40s and the other in his 60s — are accused of illegally photographing U.S. military facilities and equipment during an air show held at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, on Saturday.
 

Usually, visitors are free to take pictures at air shows, but the U.S. military prohibited citizens of certain countries, including China and Taiwan, from entering the Osan Air Power Days event due to a recent series of illegal filming of Korean military facilities by Chinese people.
 
But the suspects violated the ban and secretly entered the air show venue to commit the illegal act.
 
The Pyeongtaek Police Station put them under emergency detention Sunday on charges of breaching the Protection of Military Bases and Installations Act, according to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency.
 
The police are currently reviewing whether to apply for an arrest warrant for them, the agency added.

Yonhap
2 Taiwanese nationals nabbed for filming U.S. air base facilities

