Korean influencer Jinnytty verbally, physically attacked in France while livestreaming

Two middle schoolers busted for allegedly smoking pot, making a scene

Young people aging out of state care face transition challenges

Customs seize 720 kgs of cocaine from container ship in Busan Port

Related Stories

Police make $89.5-million cocaine seizure from ship in Busan

Diver finds 28 kilograms of cocaine while removing barnacles from cargo ship

Six drug cartel members involved in Busan cocaine caper caught in Brazil

Two tons of cocaine seized from ship on Korea's east coast

'I can’t imagine how hard it would be to get off drugs'