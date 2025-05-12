 DJ Koo Jun-yup seen in photo with late wife Barbie Hsu's family
DJ Koo Jun-yup seen in photo with late wife Barbie Hsu's family

Published: 12 May. 2025, 15:25
Koo Jun-yup, right, in a family photo uploaded by the late actor Barbie Hsu's mother on social media on May 12 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

DJ Koo Jun-yup, 56, a member of the first-generation K-pop boy band Clon and the husband of late Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu, has made a rare appearance, months after the death of his wife.
 
Hsu’s mother shared a family photo on social media on Monday that includes Koo, who was seen wearing a black top, a black baseball cap and glasses. His noticeably sharp jawline and neckline suggest significant weight loss.
 

“This year’s Parents' Day is a sad one,” she wrote. “My son-in-law Koo Jun-yup has been losing so much weight day by day, mourning my daughter.”
 
Hsu’s mother added that her younger daughter, Dee Hsu, had asked a colleague to create an AI-generated video of her late sister after learning that their mother wanted to hear a birthday greeting from her.
 
“I am deeply grateful that so many of her fellow celebrities and the public remember my daughter and have sent me warm support,” she said. “I will do my best to stay strong. Not right away, but I believe things will gradually get better.”
 
Late Taiwanese actor Barbie Hsu, left, with her husband, singer and DJ Koo Jun-yup [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Hsu, legally named Hsu Shi-yuan, died in February during a family trip to Japan due to pneumonia and sepsis caused by influenza. She was 48.
 
“My angel has returned to the sky,” Koo wrote a message on Instagram, following her death. “I am going through a time of unspeakable sorrow and gut-wrenching pain. I have no strength to speak, nor do I want to.”
 
Koo reportedly became reclusive after the funeral and lost more than 12 kilograms (26.5 pounds), becoming nearly unrecognizable, according to Taiwanese media reports in March.
 
Hsu rose to pan-Asian fame as the female lead in the Taiwanese remake of the drama series “Boys Over Flowers” (2009). Hsu was previously married to Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei in 2011, and they had two children together before divorcing in 2021.
 
She reunited with Koo more than two decades after their first romance and married him in 2022. The two first dated in 1998, when Clon gained popularity in Taiwan. Their reunion and marriage made headlines across both Korea and Taiwan.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
