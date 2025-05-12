Ex-President Yoon set to attend third hearing of insurrection trial

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to attend the third hearing of his insurrection trial Monday amid keen interest in whether he will stand before reporters for the first time before entering the court.Yoon, who faces charges of leading an insurrection through his failed bid to impose martial law in December, was able to avoid standing at the so-called photo line in front of the Seoul Central District Court before the two previous hearings as his request to enter via underground parking was accepted.This time, however, court authorities rejected the same request. As a precaution, the court said it will close certain entrances and conduct thorough security checks.The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10:15 a.m.It will be the first session since Yoon was additionally indicted on charges of abuse of power earlier this month.Two military officers have been summoned to testify as witnesses.If convicted of insurrection, Yoon could be sentenced to a maximum penalty of life in prison or death.Yonhap