Korean influencer Jinnytty verbally, physically attacked in France while livestreaming
Published: 12 May. 2025, 16:50
Toulouse prosecutors have launched an investigation after a Korean woman was verbally and physically attacked by a local man while livestreaming in southern France, according to a report by French daily Le Figaro on Sunday.
David Charmatz, a prosecutor at the Toulouse public prosecutors’ office, told Le Figaro the case could be treated as “racially aggravated assault and sexist insult.”
The incident occurred on Wednesday, when Twitch streamer Jinnytty, who has over 1 million followers on the platform, was livestreaming as she walked through the city center of Toulouse.
While filming herself with her phone, a man on an electric scooter reportedly approached her from behind and shouted, “What are you filming, dirty Chinese woman?” He also used a derogatory term for women.
He then struck her phone with his hand before fleeing the scene.
Startled, Jinnytty said on stream, “What just happened? He’s not a thief, he’s just a crazy guy. I wasn’t filming him, I was filming my own face. This is a public space.”
The footage, which was streamed live, quickly spread online. Social media users urged local authorities to identify and arrest the man seen in the video. Many French viewers also left comments on Jinnytty’s social media pages, offering apologies and words of support.
As public outcry grew, Emilion Esnault, deputy mayor of Toulouse, issued an official statement expressing full support for Jinnytty.
“She was insulted and attacked during a livestream in Toulouse. This kind of behavior is unacceptable,” Esnault said. “Justice must be firm to end this impunity.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
