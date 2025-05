Man in 20s turns himself in to police after allegedly killing girlfriend

A man in his 20s turned himself in to police on Sunday after allegedly killing his girlfriend, a woman in her 40s.The police took the man into custody on suspicion of murder, the Yuseong Police Precinct in Daejeon said Monday.The man called 112, Korea’s emergency hotline, at around 5:43 p.m. Sunday and confessed to the crime, saying “I killed someone,” according to police.Responding to the call, police officers were dispatched to the man's home in Gwanpyeong-dong, Yuseong District, Daejeon, where they found the body of a woman in her 40s. The body was already decomposing, according to police.Authorities believe the man and the victim were in a romantic relationship and are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the crime.BY JANG GU-SEUL [ [email protected]