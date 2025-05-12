Man in 20s turns himself in to police after allegedly killing girlfriend
Published: 12 May. 2025, 11:35
A man in his 20s turned himself in to police on Sunday after allegedly killing his girlfriend, a woman in her 40s.
The police took the man into custody on suspicion of murder, the Yuseong Police Precinct in Daejeon said Monday.
The man called 112, Korea’s emergency hotline, at around 5:43 p.m. Sunday and confessed to the crime, saying “I killed someone,” according to police.
Responding to the call, police officers were dispatched to the man's home in Gwanpyeong-dong, Yuseong District, Daejeon, where they found the body of a woman in her 40s. The body was already decomposing, according to police.
Authorities believe the man and the victim were in a romantic relationship and are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the crime.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
