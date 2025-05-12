 Man in 20s turns himself in to police after allegedly killing girlfriend
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man in 20s turns himself in to police after allegedly killing girlfriend

Published: 12 May. 2025, 11:35
The Korean police's logo as seen on an officer [YONHAP]

The Korean police's logo as seen on an officer [YONHAP]

 
A man in his 20s turned himself in to police on Sunday after allegedly killing his girlfriend, a woman in her 40s.
 
The police took the man into custody on suspicion of murder, the Yuseong Police Precinct in Daejeon said Monday.
 

Related Article

 
The man called 112, Korea’s emergency hotline, at around 5:43 p.m. Sunday and confessed to the crime, saying “I killed someone,” according to police.
 
Responding to the call, police officers were dispatched to the man's home in Gwanpyeong-dong, Yuseong District, Daejeon, where they found the body of a woman in her 40s. The body was already decomposing, according to police.
 
Authorities believe the man and the victim were in a romantic relationship and are currently investigating the exact circumstances of the crime.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Murder Korea

More in Social Affairs

Man in 20s turns himself in to police after allegedly killing girlfriend

Taxi driver killed after barrier debris strikes vehicle in teen driver crash

Ex-President Yoon set to attend third hearing of insurrection trial

Lee Ok-seon, 'comfort woman' survivor, dies at 97

Man who sent over 90 messages to woman in single day fined for stalking

Related Stories

Alleged murder masterminds transferred to prosecutors

Police detain man accused of killing five family members in Yongin

Woman accused of killing real estate lecturer husband with liquor bottle arrested

Appellate court reduces sentence for man who beat wife to death

Alleged Australian mushroom murderer faked cancer diagnosis to lure victims, prosecutors claim
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)